A bundle of 3 bingo games. Simply select the number of students you want to play the game and then run the game on your interactive whiteboard. Great fun for all of the class and a great way of keeping all students on task.



Games included are converting metric units, midpoints and finding the missing angles in triangles.



Create your own bingo games here:



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/-interactive-bingo-maker-11099709



The macros in the Excel files are designed to work with Microsoft Excel in the Windows version.



Please rate and review.