Biology and Behavior PowerPoint with presenter notes and an embedded video links is a great resource to add to your psychology curriculum. Powerpoint also includes a 14 minute video with video questions. I have used these with my A.P. classes as well as regular psychology classes. Lecture contains five PowerPoints, 26 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students.
Topics Include
The Nervous System
-Neurons
- Neurotransmitters
- Synapse
- Axon
- Action Potential
- Central Nervous System
- Peripheral Nervous System
- Somatic Nervous System
- Autonomic Nervous System
The Brain
-Phrenology
- 3 Sections of the Brain
- Hindbrain - Medulla, Pons, Cerebellum
- Midbrain - Reticular Activating Stystem
- Forebrain - Thalamus, Hypothalamus, Limbic System, Cerebrum
- Cerebral Cortex - Four Lobes
- Motor Cortex
- Sensory Cortex
- Association Areas - Wernicke’s and Broca’s Area
- Corpus Collasum
- Left and Right Hemispheres
Method of Studying the Brain
- Accidents
- Electrical Stimulation
- EEGs
- MRIs, PET, CT Scans
Genetics
- Genes, Chromosomes, DNA
- Twin Studies
- Cloning
- Genes and Personality
