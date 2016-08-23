$6.53
Bird Clip Art. This STUNNING, REALISTIC Bird Clip Art pack contains 48 high-quality COLOR images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
You and your students can use these images for projects, presentations, posters, cards, educational resources and more.
This Bird Clip Art set includes:
crow, puffin, flamingo, goose, hawk, heron, hummingbird, kiwi, macaw, parakeet, pheasant, puffin, toucan, vulture, woodpecker, roadrunner, cardinal, eagles, ostrich, penguin, wild duck, and more.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
