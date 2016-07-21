Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying objects based on blend sounds!
This book contains two levels of play. The easy level has calling cards with the name of the blend on the card. The harder level has calling cards with a word and picture with a matching blend sound on the card for students to identify the matching sound. This game includes 20 boards, 2 sets of calling cards, and a visual answer key. Great to target a wide range of blend sounds!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
