Let's learn about Blizzards!



These NO PREP materials contain informative exercises about blizzards. Lots of puzzles and other fun activities are included to make it a fun class. The answers and an answer sheet are included.



Overview:

Page 1-2: Introduction to blizzards

Page 3-4: How do blizzards form?

Page 5: Dangerous blizzards in history

Page 6: Interesting facts

Page 7: How to survive a blizzard?

Page 8: Word Search

Page 9: Reflection



Extra: Natural Disasters Word Search with pictures!



Keywords:

blizzard, snow storm, freezing, Nor'easter, blizzard country, clouds, vapor, pressure, Schoolhouse Blizzard, Great Blizzard of 1888, snowfall, Rochester, natural disasters.