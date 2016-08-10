A collection of Pink Chalkboard themed bunting. Great for classroom displays; I personally use them to display my name and grade outside my class, as well as my calendar math wall.
This packet includes:
26 large pink chalkboard bunting letters
26 small pink chalkboard bunting letters
10 large pink chalkboard bunting numbers
10 small pink chalkboard bunting numbers
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
LyndsDive
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
This STEAM lesson provides a new approach to looking at an additional "need" of living things. Will plants grow and change when exposed t...
- (0)
- $3.50
LyndsDive
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
This STEM activity is designed for K-2nd grade students to gain some hands on experience through a themed un-plugged coding activity. Students will...
- (1)
- $5.00
LyndsDive
Designing a Digital Watermark
Disclaimer: ***In order to use this product you must have access to iPads, the app Drawing Desk, and Google Drive. Access to the above mentioned pr...
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
batoolashraf20
Alphabet Trace Color and Learn
This packet includes 3 Resources. First packet includes 3 different Alphabet activities. Second and third packet is for coloring alphabet with rain...
- (14)
- $7.00
helenmchapman
Jack and Giant Writing Frames
Writing frames of Jack and the Beanstalk and the Giant EYFS or KS1
- (0)
- $2.82
jlp76
Phonic sounds peg cards
Phonic peg cards - children attach a clothes peg to the correct sound. Sounds included: ck, th, ch, ir, sh, er, ur 3 cards for each sound, apart fr...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
bellalettice
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
These 12 sheets look at various aspects of English work with a Christmas theme for Primary School children and those with Special Needs. Topics cov...
- (2)
- FREE
icklebella82
Literacy & Numeracy table top support
This resource is very useful when laminated to sit on the pupils desks to support them completing independent literacy and numeracy activity tasks....
- (2)
- $2.82
misawinb
Blank A-Z Booklet
PreK K 1 Twenty-six blank booklets from A-Z to support literacy activities. A great tool for letter picture books, upper-lowercase letter writing, ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
vlrynn
CVC Worksheets Bundle
CVC Worksheets & Printables for practice with beginning, middle, and ending sounds! These simple, CVC (consonant, vowel, consonant) word activi...
- (3)
- $8.00
vlrynn
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets for practice with Beginning, Middle, And Ending Sounds and CVC (Consonant, Vowel, Consonant) words. These C...
- (0)
- $7.25
PhonicsToolkit
Alphabet: Alphabet Word Book
This alphabet wordbook is oversized for easy use with little hands! Included are a handy alphabet chart to consolidate order, as well as a colourfu...
- (0)
- $2.82