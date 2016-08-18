Are you looking for impressive book projects to display at Open House, Parent-Teacher Conferences, or any day of the week? Then this lesson is for you! This product is filled with four tremendously fun activities that correlate to any fiction novel. Included in the packet are a dodecahedron puzzle, a story pyramid, a story cube, and an accordion book.
Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project
*Comic Strip
*Fact and Opinion
*Draw the Vocabulary Word
*Novel Award – Writing Prompt
*Compare and Contrast
*Tree Chart – My Five Senses
*Character Birthday Present – Writing Prompt
*Bio-poem
*Character Traits
*Research the Author
*Life Lesson – Story Message
*Book Sequel – Writing Prompt
Accordion Book
*Main Characters
*Setting
*Problem
*Solution
*Beginning, Middle, & End
*Design a New Book Cover
*Lessons Learned from the Novel
Story Cube Book Project
*Cause and Effect
*Symbolic Representation of Novel
*Most Memorable Scene - Visualizing
*Create a Slogan – Writing Prompt
*Novel Theme
*Story Sequence – Important Events
Story Pyramid Book Project
*Theme
*Conflict
*Resolution
*Favorite Scene
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
