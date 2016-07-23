BRAG TAGS: Incentive for Academic Goals. Brag Tags are a GREAT option to spice up your classroom management system!

Brag Tags are PERFECT for recognizing student effort and encouraging good decision making!

ENCOURAGE your students/child with these positive reinforcement tags.

These Brag Tags include:

-brag box

-92 brag tags for the classroom . These tags can be given to students/child for having a good day, working hard, making positive choices or for other reasons.

-two blank tags

Remember: Your students/child are PRICELESS.

The best part about using these encouraging words/phrases with your kids is the glow of happiness you'll see on their faces.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

$3.83

$4.25);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • brag-tags.pdf
  • preview-for-brag-tags.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

pdf, 585 KB

brag-tags

Room Visuals

pdf, 84 KB

preview-for-brag-tags

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades