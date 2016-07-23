$3.83
$4.25);
(10% off)
BRAG TAGS: Incentive for Academic Goals. Brag Tags are a GREAT option to spice up your classroom management system!
Brag Tags are PERFECT for recognizing student effort and encouraging good decision making!
ENCOURAGE your students/child with these positive reinforcement tags.
These Brag Tags include:
-brag box
-92 brag tags for the classroom . These tags can be given to students/child for having a good day, working hard, making positive choices or for other reasons.
-two blank tags
Remember: Your students/child are PRICELESS.
The best part about using these encouraging words/phrases with your kids is the glow of happiness you'll see on their faces.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
$3.83
$4.25);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
Personal Statement for Assistant Headteacher for Teaching, Learning and Curriculum FOR ADULTS
- (8)
- $4.93
1st Grade Fluency {A YEARLONG Bundle}
- (0)
- 10% off$15.00$13.50
Outstanding Assembly Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Early Indicators of Dyslexia
- (1)
- FREE
Thinking Skills Activities (Teaching and Learning Ideas)
- (1)
- FREE
Poster. Motivation
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Teachers TV: Exploring personalised learning
- (2)
- FREE
Teachers TV: Enabling Environments
- (2)
- FREE
Teachers TV: EYFS Today - Enabling Environments
- (1)
- FREE