British Sign Language (BSL) and Braille Clip Art. British Sign Language is one of the most BEAUTIFUL, yet misunderstood languages in the world. Approach learning with the same respect you would if you were learning any foreign spoken languages.
Here are 85 illustrations to help you learn this wonderful form of communication!
This British Sign Language (BSL) Clip Art set includes: Braille: Letters A-Z and Numbers 0-9, Sign Language: Letters A-Z.
This is a set of images that may be used to make posters, educational resources, websites, blogs, and more...
This MEGA PACK contains 85 high-quality BLACK & WHITE British Sign Language (BSL) Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
