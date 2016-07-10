This is a set of clipart for use when teaching "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" Clipart is for use in personal and commercial use.
The pack includes color and black and white masters:
Brown Bear
Red Bird
Yellow Duck
Blue Horse
Green Frog
Purple Cat
Black Sheep
White Dog
Goldfish
Teacher
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
