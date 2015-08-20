Young mathematicians, while learning to count, are also building understandings of our base ten number system. Number charts support the investigation of and discovery of many number patterns as well as serve as an aid in developing fluencies with composition and decomposition of numbers. These investigations can be extended to a 1000 chart as students are further developing their understandings of the base ten number system with counting by 10’s and 100’s.



Many activities are provided as well as samples of 20 and 50 charts, 100 charts and 1000 charts. Multiple charts per page are provided as well as blank charts. The two per page and four per page will fit nicely into the Mathematician’s Notebook.



This resource is useful for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.