This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color and number in a fun, seasonal way! The book has 10 pages. The student will match the corresponding pictures to identify the amount and name each item. The text has coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.



This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. This book is fun and engaging!



Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.