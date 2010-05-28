The basis for an enquiry lesson to see what happens to a candle as it burns.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • burning candles.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: May 28, 2010

Updated: Feb 7, 2011

Activity

ppt, 181 KB

burning candles

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades