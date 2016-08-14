This set includes 4 CAFÉ (Daily 5) Centers, Wall, and Bulletin Board Signs (Comprehension, Accuracy, Fluency, and Expand Vocabulary) in a Green Chalkboard and Curly Frames Theme. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.

Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Seasons, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, more Daily 5 Posters, IPICK/EEKK/Three Ways to Read a Book, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!

This product was inspired by "The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades" by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser (The 2 Sisters).


Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Green Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme) by is licensed under a .

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • CAFE-Posters-Green-Chalkboard-PDF.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 484 KB

CAFE-Posters-Green-Chalkboard-PDF

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades