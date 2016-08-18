St. Patrick’s Day Novel Study:
Calendar Mysteries March Mischief is a story about a St. Patrick's Day celebration in a town called Green Lawn. Bradley, Brian, Nate and Lucy dress up a leprechaun statue for the town’s yearly contest. The four friends leave it out on the porch overnight, but the next morning they discover it is missing! Who is behind the mischief? It will take four kids to unlock the mystery.
If you are looking for a fun St. Patrick’s Day mystery that your students will enjoy, then this book is perfect for you.
Interest Level: Grades 2-3
Lexile Level: 410L
Included in this St. Patrick’s Day novel study are:
13 Pages of Comprehension Questions with an Answer Key
Writing Project: Design a Leprechaun – A Magical Adventure
The goal of this writing project is for each student to design a leprechaun for the Green Lawn leprechaun contest. In addition, each child will create a story about their leprechaun.
*Design a Leprechaun – A Magical Adventure Cover Page
*Create a Leprechaun
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Setting, Unique Quirks and Character Name
*We all Need Friends
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Beginning, Middle & End
*{Brainstorming Boxes} My Story Summary
*Create a Story Cover Page
*Writing Paper - Five Styles
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Wonder by R.J. Palacio {Comprehension, Art, Writing, Vocabulary, & Bully Bingo}
- (0)
- $6.99
The One and Only Ivan {Novel Study, Comprehension Questions Fan & Game Board}
- (0)
- $4.99
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
- (0)
- $6.99
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23