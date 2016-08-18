St. Patrick’s Day Novel Study:



Calendar Mysteries March Mischief is a story about a St. Patrick's Day celebration in a town called Green Lawn. Bradley, Brian, Nate and Lucy dress up a leprechaun statue for the town’s yearly contest. The four friends leave it out on the porch overnight, but the next morning they discover it is missing! Who is behind the mischief? It will take four kids to unlock the mystery.



If you are looking for a fun St. Patrick’s Day mystery that your students will enjoy, then this book is perfect for you.



Interest Level: Grades 2-3

Lexile Level: 410L



Included in this St. Patrick’s Day novel study are:



13 Pages of Comprehension Questions with an Answer Key



Writing Project: Design a Leprechaun – A Magical Adventure

The goal of this writing project is for each student to design a leprechaun for the Green Lawn leprechaun contest. In addition, each child will create a story about their leprechaun.



*Design a Leprechaun – A Magical Adventure Cover Page

*Create a Leprechaun

*{Brainstorming Boxes} Setting, Unique Quirks and Character Name

*We all Need Friends

*{Brainstorming Boxes} Beginning, Middle & End

*{Brainstorming Boxes} My Story Summary

*Create a Story Cover Page

*Writing Paper - Five Styles



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley