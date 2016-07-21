Calendar tasks for children with autism or special needs sometimes need to be adapted. These students may benefit from work that is more hands on and visual. These materials could be used to organize a modified circle time/morning time binder for your student to work on during calendar activities.

This packet includes directions for setup, visual tabs, and visual divider pages for 4 sections of a calendar binder: calendar, weather, academics, and social time.

-- formerly part of my Calendar Time Packet ---

