We have developed this report template and additional worksheets, organizers, tools and forms to use for your students to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess their California Gold Rush report. This template can be for their formal report or utilized as a study guide to develop their report for them to type or write on their own. This packet is designed for you to pick and choose the parts of the report that you’d like to use, or just use it all! There are many text dependent questions for your students to research and cite their evidence of where they found the information, a vocabulary section, and some essential questions where your students can apply the knowledge they have learned at a deeper, higher level. We encourage you to have your students use a wide variety of resources to gather the necessary information to complete this report.

If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team



Copyright 2016 The Teacher Team

All Rights Reserved by Author

Permission to copy for single classroom use only

Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only.

Not for public display.