Learn about Canada with the Canada Trivia Game. This interactive PowerPoint game is a great introduction activity to learn about Canada. In teams, students have to find the correct answers to trivia questions. If they get a correct answer they get pieces on their flag. The first team to complete their flag wins. There are 19 questions included, but the file is also editable. This means you can make your own questions too, for more Canada fun!



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



