This mega pack contains TONS of resources to help your students learn how to successfully categorize. This skill can be a struggle for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource! This skill is a critical foundational skill that leads to advanced cognitive thought, improved language, and more complex writing skills!
This product contains:
- Category Anchor Charts
- Simple Category Activities {5 different types of activities with 5-8 versions of each}
---- category sort, color objects, answer the visual questions, match picture to category, & circle same category
- Complex Category Activities {9 different types of activities with 5 versions of each}
---- write the category, name the category, what doesn't belong, identify the category, answer the category questions, follow directions, draw items, find the correct category, and circle all items in the category
- Category Boards {8 different interactive boards included with 12-15 examples of each category}
This pack is massive! It's over 100 pages of ready to go and easy to implement activities and interventions that target a skill that is often very difficult to teach!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82