This resource is designed for both core and advanced students aged 11 - 18. . Students sort out a series of events under the headings of economics, religion and politics that caused the English Civil War from 1629 - 1642



Once this is complete the students then use the linking cards to match up different factors to extend their knowledge and understanding.



This activity makes an excellent starter, mini plenary or plenary or planning exercise for an essay or extended answer on the causes of the English Civil War. Each the headings can be used along with the events as topic starters for students paragraphs. If you have taught your students to PEE/ PEEL (Point - Example - Explain - Link) their paragraphs then the events could be used as examples which they later explain. The linking cards can also be used to help plan the relevant paragraphs or as a simple extension exercise for the more able.



Instructions:



1. Sort the cards under their correct headings.

2. Copy or stick them into your exercise book or a piece of A3 paper.

3. Feedback to a class discussion.

4. Use the linking cards to match up 12 factors, copy them into your book and then explain how they are linked



