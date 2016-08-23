Cereal Lab Experiment: This lab experiment doesn't just extract the iron from cereal, students will compare the amount of iron they extract to the amount Total says there should be!
There are three pages to this lab:
1. Introduction: which includes:
* Discusses elements, compounds & mixtures
* What iron is found in (foods)
* Why iron is needed for a healthy diet
* What can happen if the body doesn’t get enough iron
* Why iron is added to food
2. Procedure and Lab questions: which include:
* Students calculate how many grams of iron is in a single serving of Total, and then the entire box
* Students calculate the difference between their expected and experimental results.
3. A page of notes for you: which includes:
* Helpful tips for successful results
* A couple of tips you need to know before buying this product:
** You will need a strong magnet (preferably a neodymium magnet the size of at least a quarter)
** You will need an electronic scale that can measure up to the 100ths place.
Students really enjoy this lab, as they can actually see the iron pulled from the Cereal.
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
