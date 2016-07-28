This listing is for a characterization activity in which students analyze the three dimensions of character.
This mini-lesson is part of the Mega Characterization Bundle of over 15 characterization mini-lessons that get your students working with all literary devices and techniques. You can find it listed separately in our store!
Bundle and save over $15.00!
Task
To assess the three dimensions of character
Objectives
To develop criteria for analyzing character
To assess comprehension of character development across a text
To support analysis with textual evidence
To work effectively with others to produce a product
To produce a piece of argumentative writing in an organized, coherent way using textual evidence
Common Core Standards
R1-3, 6, 10, 11/ W1, 2, 4, 10-11/ SL 1, 4, 6/ L1, 2, 3, 6
Instructions
“Characters in 3-D” addresses the three dimensions of characters. Like real life people, characters have different aspects that create our life experiences. These dimensions are: physiology (physical makeup), sociology (life experiences), and psychology (behaviors & attitudes).
When compiled together, we can begin to see a cause/ effect relationship emerge between the three different dimensions of character. In this series of activities, students will consider the three dimensions of a character and analyze how they interact to produce an entire character.
In the Lead Activity, students are introduced to the three dimensions of character and then asked to apply them to their favorite character. Then, students move on to assessing the three dimensions of a protagonist of a piece of literature and collect evidence to put into an analytical paragraph in which they discuss how the physiology and sociology of a character lead to his/her psychology.
Finally, students can work in groups to create a brand new SUPERHERO character in which they practice mapping out the three dimensions of character to present to the class. Students will have LOTS of fun creating a new SUPERHERO and sharing it with the class! This creative activity provides an interactive and entertaining way to assess students’ understanding of the three dimensions of character.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
"The Pardoner's Tale" Discussion Questions
- (0)
- $2.00
Famous Love Letters: A Close Reading & Creative Lesson for Valentine's Day
- (0)
- $4.00
Shakespearean Sonnet Explication Assignment, Sample, & Rubric
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
AQA GCSE English Language Grade by Grade (3-9) Question Level Target Sheets for Students
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
- (1)
- FREE
Autumn Winter Sorting task
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82