Chemistry: Potato Laboratory
The Chemistry Experiment provides a written laboratory detailing the question, materials list, and procedure for a student to investigate how temperature affects a catalase reaction. In addition to the written lab, you are provided the step by step guide to the scientific method, a fill in the blank lab report (question, research, hypothesis, planning or procedure, record sheet, and conclusion), fact sheet, data sheet, and reflection sheet.
All science teachers are looking for resources for hands on, demonstrations, or possible science fair investigations. This STEM Center series solves that problem! Print and enjoy!
Copyright © The STEM Center. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original downloader only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited. This product may not be distributed or displayed digitally for public view. Failure to comply is a copyright infringement and a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Clipart and elements found in this PDF are copyrighted and cannot be extracted and used outside of this file without permission or license. Intended for classroom and personal use ONLY.
