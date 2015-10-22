This Child Development unit 1 workbook contains the daily bell quizzes, key, notes, and assignments to complete this unit on the value of children and our role as a caregiver. Everything you need for a successful, educational, organized, and enjoyable unit begins here. -There is a bell quiz key but NOT an actual workbook key. The answers for the workbook are found within the daily power point slides pertaining to this unit.



-Look for both the accompanying daily unit lesson plans and daily unit power points which support the workbook. Also look for the unit workbook rubric.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS