This Child Development unit 1 workbook contains the daily bell quizzes, key, notes, and assignments to complete this unit on the value of children and our role as a caregiver. Everything you need for a successful, educational, organized, and enjoyable unit begins here. -There is a bell quiz key but NOT an actual workbook key. The answers for the workbook are found within the daily power point slides pertaining to this unit.

-Look for both the accompanying daily unit lesson plans and daily unit power points which support the workbook. Also look for the unit workbook rubric.
  • cd-workbook-1-with-bell-quiz-key.docx
  • cd-wrkbk-1-score-rubric.docx
  • unit-1-supply-shopping-list.docx

