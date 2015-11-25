“I love this approach to teaching math with my students. . .”

Eugenia B. (Teacher)

“This is a wonderful program. . . I highly recommend this product and this ingenious approach to Math.” Christine Hindle – The Old Schoolhouse Magazine.



Book 2 of Child’s Play Math (ages 7 – 11) builds upon and extends concepts discovered in Book 1 through play, games, open ended tasks and challenges.

Download links to our fantastic Cuisenaire Rods app are included (Windows only).



Topics are covered in units and include:

• the Associative and Commutative properties of addition;

• Mental Substitution;

• Families of Equivalent addition;

• Families if Equivalent Difference;

• Families of Equivalent Fractions;

• Factor Families;

• Families of Equivalent Quotients;

• Families of equivalent Products;

• Reciprocal Fractions.



Books I and 2 of Child’s Play Math are comprised of 64 units.



This program embraces all the learning styles and promotes Whole Brain or Accelerated Learning.

