“I love this approach to teaching math with my students. . .”
Eugenia B. (Teacher)
“This is a wonderful program. . . I highly recommend this product and this ingenious approach to Math.” Christine Hindle – The Old Schoolhouse Magazine.
Book 2 of Child’s Play Math (ages 7 – 11) builds upon and extends concepts discovered in Book 1 through play, games, open ended tasks and challenges.
Download links to our fantastic Cuisenaire Rods app are included (Windows only).
Topics are covered in units and include:
• the Associative and Commutative properties of addition;
• Mental Substitution;
• Families of Equivalent addition;
• Families if Equivalent Difference;
• Families of Equivalent Fractions;
• Factor Families;
• Families of Equivalent Quotients;
• Families of equivalent Products;
• Reciprocal Fractions.
Books I and 2 of Child’s Play Math are comprised of 64 units.
This program embraces all the learning styles and promotes Whole Brain or Accelerated Learning.
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 25, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
