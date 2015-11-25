RecommendedTES PICKS

“I love this approach to teaching math with my students. . .”
Eugenia B. (Teacher)
“This is a wonderful program. . . I highly recommend this product and this ingenious approach to Math.” Christine Hindle – The Old Schoolhouse Magazine.

Book 2 of Child’s Play Math (ages 7 – 11) builds upon and extends concepts discovered in Book 1 through play, games, open ended tasks and challenges.
Download links to our fantastic Cuisenaire Rods app are included (Windows only).

Topics are covered in units and include:
• the Associative and Commutative properties of addition;
• Mental Substitution;
• Families of Equivalent addition;
• Families if Equivalent Difference;
• Families of Equivalent Fractions;
• Factor Families;
• Families of Equivalent Quotients;
• Families of equivalent Products;
• Reciprocal Fractions.

Books I and 2 of Child’s Play Math are comprised of 64 units.

This program embraces all the learning styles and promotes Whole Brain or Accelerated Learning.

  • CPUK2.pdf
  • Childs-Play2US.pdf

Created: Nov 25, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

