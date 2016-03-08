Introducing Signs: 'Greater Than' > 'Less Than' < < /b> is the fifteenth video in the series supporting the Child's Play Math 1 & 2 program. The video explains how to introduce the concept ‘greater than’ and ‘less than’.
The series is comprised of over 60 sequential videos and follows the program outlined in Child's Play Math 1 & 2. Each video provides a practical tutorial using the software app available from the Help Your Child store.
The program itself adopts a radical and practical approach to the introduction and teaching of math concepts and is compatible with any school curriculum.
Understanding is achieved via play, games and open-ended tasks and challenges.
The program utilises Cuisenaire Rods universally regarded as the most complete arithmetical model ever devised. Sadly their potential is rarely explored.
Child's Play Math is designed to introduce math concepts to children from the age of 5 years through to the age of 11 years.
It can equally be used as an effective 'catch-up' program for older children or adults who struggled to grasp math concepts the first time round.
Because of its unique approach embracing all the learning styles children are able to master maths concepts generally considered 'too difficult' for them.
The first four videos are available for free.
Videos will subsequently be available in groups of four on a monthly basis. Together they comprise a full year’s course.
