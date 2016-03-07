Developing Memory Recall, is the sixth video in the series supporting the Child's Play Maths 1 & 2 programme. This video reveals the Learning Equation and how the programme will develop a child’s ability to retain what he has learnt.



The series is comprised of over 60 sequential videos and follows the programme outlined in Child's Play Maths 1 & 2. Each video provides a practical tutorial using the software app available from the Help Your Child store.



The programme itself adopts a radical and practical approach to the introduction and teaching of maths concepts and is compatible with any school curriculum.

Understanding is achieved via play, games and open-ended tasks and challenges.



The programme utilises Cuisenaire Rods universally regarded as the most complete arithmetical model ever devised. Sadly their potential is rarely explored.



Child's Play Maths is designed to introduce maths concepts to children from the age of 5 years through to the age of 11 years.

It can equally be used as an effective 'catch-up' programme for older children or adults who struggled to grasp maths concepts the first time round.



Because of its unique approach embracing all the learning styles children are able to master maths concepts generally considered 'too difficult' for them.



The first four videos are available for free.



Videos will subsequently be available in groups of four on a monthly basis. Together they comprise a full year’s course.

