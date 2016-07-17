Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Chinatown as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.

Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a KWL chart, a making judgements activity, a vocabulary puzzle, an informational reading extension; What's Your Kung Fu? and a template for a map activity. (10 pages of activities)

Revised Jan 2016

