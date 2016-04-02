3 Chinese Jump Rope Microsoft PowerPoint (Google Slides) presentations: Hornet, Super Hornet, and Monarch.



These Chinese Jump Rope presentations can be used in your physical education classroom or any general teaching area.



Each Google Slides presentation contains helpful animations that highlights the movement of the jumper, as well as the name and number of the jump in the Chinese Jump Rope pattern.



Each Chinese Jump Rope routines is a series of 8 jumps.