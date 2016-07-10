Chinese New Year Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 39 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of Chinese New Year. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 2nd grade. These worksheets work great for use on and around the Chinese New Year or any other time you want to celebrate the Chinese culture.

Included in this packet are:
An original story with worksheets
A Mini story and questions
Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets
Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheet
Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts
Four writing activities focusing on Chinese New Year
One colorful poster for your classroom

Common Core Standards covered:
2.RI.1
2.RF.4
2.W.2
2.L.1
2.L.2
2.L.3
2.L.4
2.L.5
2.OA.1
2.OA.2
2.OA.3
2.NBT.2
2.NBT.3
2.NBT.4
2.NBT.5
2.NBT.6
2.NBT.7
2.NBT.8
2.MD.5
2.MD.6
2.MD.7
2.G.2
2.G.3

These will also be great for review for third grade or for advanced first graders.

All artwork is original and created by myself.

Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 39
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A

$5.95

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-4.37.21-PM.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-4.37.26-PM.png
  • chinese-new-year-2nd-grade-math-and-literacy.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

png, 297 KB

cover

Worksheet

png, 371 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-4.37.21-PM

Worksheet

png, 207 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-4.37.26-PM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades