PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Chinese New Year Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 39 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of Chinese New Year. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 2nd grade. These worksheets work great for use on and around the Chinese New Year or any other time you want to celebrate the Chinese culture.
Included in this packet are:
An original story with worksheets
A Mini story and questions
Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets
Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheet
Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts
Four writing activities focusing on Chinese New Year
One colorful poster for your classroom
Common Core Standards covered:
2.RI.1
2.RF.4
2.W.2
2.L.1
2.L.2
2.L.3
2.L.4
2.L.5
2.OA.1
2.OA.2
2.OA.3
2.NBT.2
2.NBT.3
2.NBT.4
2.NBT.5
2.NBT.6
2.NBT.7
2.NBT.8
2.MD.5
2.MD.6
2.MD.7
2.G.2
2.G.3
These will also be great for review for third grade or for advanced first graders.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 39
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
- (17)
- $3.24
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
KS3 English Skills Resource Pack Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $42.26
KS3 English Skills Series Four Resource Pack Sample Pages
- (0)
- FREE
KS3 English Skills Series Three Resource Pack Sample Pages
- (0)
- FREE