Chinese New Year Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 39 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of Chinese New Year. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 2nd grade. These worksheets work great for use on and around the Chinese New Year or any other time you want to celebrate the Chinese culture.



Included in this packet are:

An original story with worksheets

A Mini story and questions

Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets

Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheet

Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts

Four writing activities focusing on Chinese New Year

One colorful poster for your classroom



Common Core Standards covered:

2.RI.1

2.RF.4

2.W.2

2.L.1

2.L.2

2.L.3

2.L.4

2.L.5

2.OA.1

2.OA.2

2.OA.3

2.NBT.2

2.NBT.3

2.NBT.4

2.NBT.5

2.NBT.6

2.NBT.7

2.NBT.8

2.MD.5

2.MD.6

2.MD.7

2.G.2

2.G.3



These will also be great for review for third grade or for advanced first graders.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



