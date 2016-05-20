Let’s get to know Christianity!
This worksheet includes 22 pages with a great variety of activities and exercises about Christianity. The materials have informative exercises about the things that Christianity is famous for, such as Jesus, the Apostles, the Great Schism, Churches, the Bible and many other things! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.
Overview:
Page 1: Christianity in pictures (word search)
Page 2/3: Brief introduction
Page 4/5: History
Page 6: The Great Schism
Page 7: The Reformation
Page 8/9/10: Denominations
Page 11: The Bible
Page 12/13: Christian Titles
Page 14: Holy Days
Page 15/16: Famous People
Page 17/18: Famous Churches
Extra:
Protestant Branches
The Amish
Vatican City
The answers and an answer sheet are included.
The following questions are just a few examples of the aspects handled in this worksheet:
- What are apostles and disciples?
- What is the difference between a church, a cathedral and a basilica?
- What was the Great Schism?
- What was the Protestant Reformation?
- What are the differences between the different denominations?
- Who wrote the Bible?
- What are the differences between priests, pastors, bishops and cardinals?
- What are sacraments?
- What are Saints?
Keywords:
Christianity, Christian, God, Jesus of Nazareth, Prophet, Apostles, Disciples, the Holy Bible, New Testament, Church, Cathedral, Basilica, Bethlehem, Crucifixion, Resurrection, Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant, Reformation, Martin Luther, Denomination, Sacraments, Priest, Pastor, Missionary, Pope, Cardinal, Bishop, Christmas, Easter, Advent, Lent, Abraham, Mary, Saint Paul, Saint Peter, John the Baptist.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
