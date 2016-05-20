Let’s get to know Christianity!



This worksheet includes 22 pages with a great variety of activities and exercises about Christianity. The materials have informative exercises about the things that Christianity is famous for, such as Jesus, the Apostles, the Great Schism, Churches, the Bible and many other things! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.



Overview:

Page 1: Christianity in pictures (word search)

Page 2/3: Brief introduction

Page 4/5: History

Page 6: The Great Schism

Page 7: The Reformation

Page 8/9/10: Denominations

Page 11: The Bible

Page 12/13: Christian Titles

Page 14: Holy Days

Page 15/16: Famous People

Page 17/18: Famous Churches



Extra:

Protestant Branches

The Amish

Vatican City



The answers and an answer sheet are included.



The following questions are just a few examples of the aspects handled in this worksheet:

- What are apostles and disciples?

- What is the difference between a church, a cathedral and a basilica?

- What was the Great Schism?

- What was the Protestant Reformation?

- What are the differences between the different denominations?

- Who wrote the Bible?

- What are the differences between priests, pastors, bishops and cardinals?

- What are sacraments?

- What are Saints?



Keywords:

Christianity, Christian, God, Jesus of Nazareth, Prophet, Apostles, Disciples, the Holy Bible, New Testament, Church, Cathedral, Basilica, Bethlehem, Crucifixion, Resurrection, Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant, Reformation, Martin Luther, Denomination, Sacraments, Priest, Pastor, Missionary, Pope, Cardinal, Bishop, Christmas, Easter, Advent, Lent, Abraham, Mary, Saint Paul, Saint Peter, John the Baptist.