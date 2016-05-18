Snowman: This snowman coordinate graphing & ordered pairs activity integrates math with Christmas (Snowman!); a great way to have fun while improving math skills.

Students may add their own snowman features (eyes, nose, buttons, scarf, etc.) and also color in their drawing and add any accessories they wish on top of the finished picture!

Created: May 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

