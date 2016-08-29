Christmas BUNDLE - Christmas activities for grades 4 - 8. Fun! Includes 26 of my best selling Christmas products in one bundle to save you money. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator



Includes these products:



Christmas Homophones Handout



Christmas Activity - Teaching Vocabulary with Lyrics from Jingle Bells



Christmas Analogies PowerPoint



Christmas Adjective Clause Worksheet



Christmas Coded Words Activity Sheet



Christmas Alliterations Activity



Christmas Similes Activity



Christmas Adverb Clauses



Christmas Holiday Sensory Writing Practice



Christmas - Holiday Word Scramble



Christmas Luminaries Christmas Craft



Christmas Pictionary and Charades Game



Christmas - Holiday Word Search



Christmas Puzzle



Christmas Story Starters



Christmas Story Starters on Decorative Lined Paper



Poinsettias - Christmas Symbol PowerPoint



Christmas Writing Activity - Revising the Lyrics of Christmas Songs



SMARTBOARD - Figurative Language in Christmas Songs Activity



The Gift of the Magi PowerPoint



The Gift of the Magi Vocabulary Matching TEST



The Christmas Coin Reader's Theater



The Velveteen Rabbit PowerPoint



Christmas Activities



Christmas Activity - Writing Letters From Santa



Christmas Activity - Writing Letters to Santa



The Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Coupon Sheet



Christmas Gift Coupons and Bookmarks



Christmas Trivia Sheet



Christmas - Bookmarks



All of these items are available separately in my TPT store. Just click on the links above, where you can see thumbnails and preview the items. Buy the bundle of my most popular Christmas resources and save! If you bought all of these items separately, you would pay more than $51.00. Buy the bundle and pay only $20.00. Save over half off! - HappyEdugator