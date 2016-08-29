Christmas BUNDLE - Christmas activities for grades 4 - 8. Fun! Includes 26 of my best selling Christmas products in one bundle to save you money. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator
Includes these products:
Christmas Homophones Handout
Christmas Activity - Teaching Vocabulary with Lyrics from Jingle Bells
Christmas Analogies PowerPoint
Christmas Adjective Clause Worksheet
Christmas Coded Words Activity Sheet
Christmas Alliterations Activity
Christmas Similes Activity
Christmas Adverb Clauses
Christmas Holiday Sensory Writing Practice
Christmas - Holiday Word Scramble
Christmas Luminaries Christmas Craft
Christmas Pictionary and Charades Game
Christmas - Holiday Word Search
Christmas Puzzle
Christmas Story Starters
Christmas Story Starters on Decorative Lined Paper
Poinsettias - Christmas Symbol PowerPoint
Christmas Writing Activity - Revising the Lyrics of Christmas Songs
SMARTBOARD - Figurative Language in Christmas Songs Activity
The Gift of the Magi PowerPoint
The Gift of the Magi Vocabulary Matching TEST
The Christmas Coin Reader's Theater
The Velveteen Rabbit PowerPoint
Christmas Activities
Christmas Activity - Writing Letters From Santa
Christmas Activity - Writing Letters to Santa
The Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Coupon Sheet
Christmas Gift Coupons and Bookmarks
Christmas Trivia Sheet
Christmas - Bookmarks
All of these items are available separately in my TPT store. Just click on the links above, where you can see thumbnails and preview the items. Buy the bundle of my most popular Christmas resources and save! If you bought all of these items separately, you would pay more than $51.00. Buy the bundle and pay only $20.00. Save over half off! - HappyEdugator
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- Understanding the world / Special days
Other resources by this author
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
- (1)
- $4.00
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
- (2)
- $2.00
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Bonfire Poetry - 3D Fire Poems
- (7)
- $4.23
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
CITIZENSHIP: 1 Year's Citizenship lessons
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Halloween Vocabulary Mat
- (1)
- FREE
KS2 Christmas RE Lesson - The shepherds visit Jesus
- (1)
- $4.93
Christmas RE lesson KS2 - Gabriel Visits Mary
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
Free range eggs for Easter comprehension
- (0)
- $5.63
The Story Of The First Christmas
- (0)
- 10% off$4.51$4.06
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58