Christmas Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a sleigh full of Christmas items or a mine cart filled with miners and supplies! The math problems are designed for children in 7th grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards for the seveth grade.

Common Core Standards covered:
7.NS.2
7.EE.3


At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.

Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.

This is a very detailed glyph. Make sure to check out the preview to see if it is good match for your class.

All artwork is original and created by myself.

Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 25
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-8.29.39-PM.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-8.29.51-PM.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-8.29.58-PM.png
  • Christmas-Goofy-Glyph-7th-grade.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

png, 327 KB

cover

Worksheet

png, 260 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-8.29.39-PM

Worksheet

png, 265 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-8.29.51-PM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades