Christmas Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a sleigh full of Christmas items or a mine cart filled with miners and supplies! The math problems are designed for children in 7th grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards for the seveth grade.



Common Core Standards covered:

7.NS.2

7.EE.3





At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



This is a very detailed glyph. Make sure to check out the preview to see if it is good match for your class.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



Thanks for stopping by my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 25

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A