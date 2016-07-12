Christmas NO PREP Printables - First Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the 1st graders and feature a fun Christmas and winter theme for the month of December, including Santa, elves, Christmas trees, candy canes, presents, snowmen and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher (sub)
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Words
Capital and Lowercase Letters
Word and Letter Recognation
Plural Words
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Add and Subtract within 10
Counting
Writing Numbers
Adding and Subtracting within 20
Add 10 to a number
Length
Telling Time
All graphics are original and created by myself.
****
For my Stress-Free Printables Bundle (1st grade), click here . This bundle comes with a huge discount!
For my endless Christmas bundle for 1st grade, click here . This bundles comes with a huge discount!
****
If you are interested in this book for 2nd grade, click here.
If you are interested in this book for 3rd grade, click here.
If you are interested in this book for 4th grade, click here.
If you are interested in this book for 5th grade, click here.
If you are interested in this book for 6th grade, click here.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 37
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Times table practice grids
- (0)
- FREE
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE