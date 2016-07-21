This mega pack of holiday goodies contains 5 seasonal reading centers appropriate for 1st/2nd grade or special education. This packet also contains two holiday literacy games! Centers and games are hands-on and visual!



Reading Centers:

- Punctuation Presents: practice adding appropriate punctuation and fixing spell mistakes in each sentence

- Rocking Around the Rhyming Tree: two levels of different rhyming centers to rhyme holiday vocabulary

- Sort Syllables: sort holiday vocabulary by one or two syllables

- Sort Presents: sort presents by size, shape, or pattern

- Build a Word: match letters for holiday vocabulary



Literacy Games:

- Holiday Feature, Function, and Class, Oh My!: answer questions related to holiday themes

- I have? Who has?: fun game with holiday words



All centers and games come with labels and directions for setup!