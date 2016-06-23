PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Cinco de Mayo math journal prompts is a great way to promote your students' ability to learn and grow through words, numbers and even pictures.
This is a book filled with 10 math journal prompts with a Cinco de Mayo theme. These are perfect for children in the 4th or 5th grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need.
This book also contains a Cinco de Mayo themed game:
Sombrero Sorting and Division Game - This game is designed to help your students practice division equations. In addition, there are blank cards so you can enter your own numbers or equations that you are currently working on in class.
The different skills covered in the packet are:
comparison
money
multiplication
addition
division
higher level thinking
graphs
All artwork is original and created by myself.
