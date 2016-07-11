Check out this awesome task card that allows students to work hands on through exploration to identify materials that are conductors and differentiate them with materials that are non-conductors.

You will need the basic materials for a circuit including a battery, wiring, a light bulb and then a variety of materials that student can test the conductivity with. The activity includes directions, a worksheet, and instructions.

This is meant to be independent work but can easily be used for small group, center work, or whole group instruction.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • CircuitConductorsScienceTaskCardActivity.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

CircuitConductorsScienceTaskCardActivity

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades