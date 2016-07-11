Check out this awesome task card that allows students to work hands on through exploration to identify materials that are conductors and differentiate them with materials that are non-conductors.
You will need the basic materials for a circuit including a battery, wiring, a light bulb and then a variety of materials that student can test the conductivity with. The activity includes directions, a worksheet, and instructions.
This is meant to be independent work but can easily be used for small group, center work, or whole group instruction.
