Circus Math Journal Prompts (1st and 2nd grade) is a packet of 30 math journal prompts with a circus theme. These are perfect for students in the first or second grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need.

The different skills covered in the packet are:
number writing
patterns
shapes
time
money
addition
subtraction
higher level thinking
spatial concepts
graphs
comparison
measurements

I hope your students love them as much as my students do!

All artwork is original and created by myself.

Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
$3.00

