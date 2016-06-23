PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Circus Math Journal Prompts (1st and 2nd grade) is a packet of 30 math journal prompts with a circus theme. These are perfect for students in the first or second grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need.



The different skills covered in the packet are:

number writing

patterns

shapes

time

money

addition

subtraction

higher level thinking

spatial concepts

graphs

comparison

measurements



I hope your students love them as much as my students do!



All artwork is original and created by myself.



