NUMBERS ARE SO MUCH FUN!
This colorful “Spanish Fun Numbers” visual places the numbers 1 through 20 in a one “DYNAMIC” and “EYE-CATCHING” poster. What is a more exciting way to display the numbers 1 – 20 in your classroom than with some numbers that look ALIVE! This poster presents 20 different numbers (1 - 20), all on one visual, each with expressions and “legs to stand on”! The numbers are expressed in Spanish written form to help your students understand how to count and pronounce the Numbers 1 through 20 in Spanish.
The zip file includes the Fun Numbers Poster with 8 different variations including 4 different header/footer colors and 4 different gradient poster body colors which is meant to match your printer capabilities and classroom colors.
The posters are in a Zip folder with 2 Formats- PDF and JPEG (originally set for 8 ½ by 11 sheets) but they can easily be copied on a school or store Poster-Maker to convert to a large sized poster. You can then place it inside your classroom for your students to see and for you to reference while you teach your daily classes.
This “Fun Numbers” Poster is best suited for students from Kindergarten through 3rd Grade.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
