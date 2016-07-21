Labels and visual directions for 11 classroom jobs!



Children with special needs including autism often benefit from the use of visuals. Some children struggle with receptive language and do not understand what is being asked of them. These visual directions will provide students a visual prompt for how to accomplish common classroom jobs.



I mount the label and directions back to back on a piece of construction paper and then mount on the board with velcro. That way the label is visual and students can pull off the label to see the directions for that task on the back.



Jobs included are:

- bathroom monitor

- calendar clerk

- calendar helper

- wipe chairs

- computer tech

- dry dishes

- flag helper

- folder helper

- game helper

- librarian

- line leader



Suggestions for setup are included!