Labels and visual directions for 11 classroom jobs!

Children with special needs including autism often benefit from the use of visuals. Some children struggle with receptive language and do not understand what is being asked of them. These visual directions will provide students a visual prompt for how to accomplish common classroom jobs.

I mount the label and directions back to back on a piece of construction paper and then mount on the board with velcro. That way the label is visual and students can pull off the label to see the directions for that task on the back.

Jobs included are:
- bathroom monitor
- calendar clerk
- calendar helper
- wipe chairs
- computer tech
- dry dishes
- flag helper
- folder helper
- game helper
- librarian
- line leader

Suggestions for setup are included!

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • job-2---pic-1.jpg
  • job-2---pic-2.png
  • job-2---pic-3.jpg
  • job-2---pic-4.jpg
  • jobs--2-packet-NEW-UPDATED.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 185 KB

job-2---pic-1

Project/Activity

png, 135 KB

job-2---pic-2

Project/Activity

jpg, 184 KB

job-2---pic-3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades