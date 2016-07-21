Labels and visual directions for 11 classroom jobs!
Children with special needs including autism often benefit from the use of visuals. Some children struggle with receptive language and do not understand what is being asked of them. These visual directions will provide students a visual prompt for how to accomplish common classroom jobs.
I mount the label and directions back to back on a piece of construction paper and then mount on the board with velcro. That way the label is visual and students can pull off the label to see the directions for that task on the back.
Jobs included are:
- bathroom monitor
- calendar clerk
- calendar helper
- wipe chairs
- computer tech
- dry dishes
- flag helper
- folder helper
- game helper
- librarian
- line leader
Suggestions for setup are included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82