Classroom Labels and Signs Clip Art. Are you getting your classroom or homeschool ready for back to school? Transform your classroom or home with these beautiful collection of Classroom Labels Clip Art.
This PACK contains 106 high-quality COLOR and Black & White Classroom Labels and Signs Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Classroom Labels and Signs Clip Art set includes: (Each one comes in COLOR and B/W)
-months of the year
-have you heard?
-graduation
-don't be late
-facts, and figures
-book and gift sale
-building fun
-Christmas
-Easter
-joy
-join us
-frustrated
-get involved
-New Years
-hey everyone
-cut this out
-make plans
-mark this date
-pin this up
-we miss you
-needed volunteers
-RAD
-please phone
-thanks
-help
-thank you
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clipart, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
