Hello, friends at TES! Here's a super simple organizational chart that I use in my classroom for just about everything! All you need to do is "click" and "type" to add your students' names and column headers.

I use it to collect homework, and field trip money... to schedule conferences... it's a simple, yet very handy tool that I rely on quite a bit. In the upper left hand box, just click and type the title of your focus. i.e. Homework

Then add your students''names in the fields next to the numbers. (I assign an alpha-number to each of my students in the fall.) Label the column headers. i.e. For my homework collection chart, I label the columns Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., which are the days I collect homework.

Then print and you're good to go!

Even if you're not that familiar with Microsoft excel, this spreadsheet is super simple to use. Happy organizing!

$1.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • class-list-cover.jpg
  • class-list-template.xls

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 2, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 74 KB

class-list-cover

Project/Activity

xls, 32 KB

class-list-template

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades