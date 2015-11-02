Hello, friends at TES! Here's a super simple organizational chart that I use in my classroom for just about everything! All you need to do is "click" and "type" to add your students' names and column headers.
I use it to collect homework, and field trip money... to schedule conferences... it's a simple, yet very handy tool that I rely on quite a bit. In the upper left hand box, just click and type the title of your focus. i.e. Homework
Then add your students''names in the fields next to the numbers. (I assign an alpha-number to each of my students in the fall.) Label the column headers. i.e. For my homework collection chart, I label the columns Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., which are the days I collect homework.
Then print and you're good to go!
Even if you're not that familiar with Microsoft excel, this spreadsheet is super simple to use. Happy organizing!
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 2, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
