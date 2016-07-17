Vocabulary flash cards with realistic images to help students understand and use the vocabulary from the story Cliff Hanger.



Each card has a realistic image and context sentences showing the word in use. They work nicely as an individual or a pair activity.



The twenty (20) vocabulary words covered include; avalanche, belay, carabiner, descent, free climb, gear, harness, ledge, rappel, trek, brace, cathedral, climbing nut, foresee, handhold, plunge, registration book, ridge, splats and void.



Easy to make. It takes only 30 minutes. An instruction sheet is included.



This is a useful companion to "Cliff Hanger Student Workbook".



Created Aug 2015.