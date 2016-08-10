THINGY LETTERS

Lots of Fun....

From Utah to Colorado, to New York to New Jersey and around the my home and inside my garage, once I started I saw letters of the alphabet all around me!



Use my THINGY letters to have kids write spelling words, vocabulary words, to make Mother’s Day/Father’s Day cards or as an art activity!



Have students try and guess what some of the THINGY LETTERS are.( I've included a key) :-)



Have students try and create some of their own THINGY LETTERS!







Please do NOT resell my images "as is." These images may be used for sale in any of your TpT products as long as they are secured in a pdf file and are used as part of an original product design. I would very much appreciate if you give credit to my store, if you use the letters for any commercial products. Thanks.



Terms of use:

* Single classroom use only, multiple licenses available

* The copyright of my Thingy Letters remains with me, Gail Hennessey. By purchasing my Thingy Letters you are being granted permission to use the designs but the copyright is not transferred to you nor is the permission to use the graphics transferrable from you to another party.