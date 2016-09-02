Telling Time
Reading a clock
Learning to tell time is an essential life skill. While most clocks today are digital, there is still a need to know how to read the good old fashioned "analog" clocks.
These fun clock faces make learning to read a clock more engaging for your students.
Themes include: Hobbit, Star Wars, Minions, and Emojii.
I have included a black clock template for you as well.
There are corresponding time worksheets for your students to practice using their clocks as well.
Have fun teaching "telling time".
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
thesaylers
Writing: Letters to My Future Self
Letter writing is a rewarding way to encourage kids to grow in their writing. This pack includes everything you need to create a writing lesson tha...
- (0)
- $4.00
BUNDLE
thesaylers
High School Bundle
Included in this Bundle: All About snow: 20 Activities Budgeting 101: Learning to manage Money Project Calendar and Time Management Cell Division P...
- 11 Resources
- $25.00
BUNDLE
thesaylers
Third Grade Math and Writing Bundle
Third Grade BUNDLE includes: Over 100 activities Math: Fall Jokes solved with multiplication Winter themed multiplication Place value, time and num...
- 9 Resources
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
johnnyraindrop
'What's the time?' Catch song and animated video to help with telling the time
Time is a notoriously difficult concept for children to grasp. This simple and fun song will help them to learn about quarter past, half past, quar...
- (14)
- $1.41
Kiwilander
Calendar Worksheet (Fill in Missing Numbers) Booklet 2018 and 2019
A booklet for 2018 and 2019 where students can answer questions about the current month. In this version the students are required to add in the mi...
- (0)
- $4.23
Kiwilander
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
This CSI themed telling the time activity will engage students by taking them on a journey to solve problems and puzzles. Students narrow down the ...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
zvlovegrove
'When' Question board activites
2 pdf 'when' question board activities. Themes: Times of day, Celebrations, Weather. Designed as a speech and language activity to help practice as...
- (1)
- $4.23
hayleyhill
MATHS MASTERY TEACHING RESOURCES FOR YEAR 2 KS1 NUMERACY CAPTAIN CONJECTURE
Resources included are as follows: Over 35 pdf files Resources for the following topics – taken directly from the curriculum as well as added quest...
- (1)
- $4.23
kindergartencouture
Free Days Of The Week
Here are some days of the week that coordinate with my Calendar Headers Months Of The Year -Seasonal
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
vlrynn
Telling Time Worksheets
Telling Time Worksheets and activities for early exploration of clock numbers and features, and concepts related to telling time by the hour. The f...
- (0)
- $3.25
emmabee89
Time Task Cards
This resource contains 30 differentiated questions based on time. Level 1 is very basic questions; where the children need to find the difference i...
- (0)
- $3.52
TES PICKS
Elsie99
Maths - KS2 SATS Practice Exam Questions
150 mixed word questions for Key Stage 2 SATS. All answers are included. There are 10 worksheets, each with 15 questions per worksheet. There is a ...
- (1)
- $4.93