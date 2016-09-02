Telling Time

Reading a clock



Learning to tell time is an essential life skill. While most clocks today are digital, there is still a need to know how to read the good old fashioned "analog" clocks.



These fun clock faces make learning to read a clock more engaging for your students.



Themes include: Hobbit, Star Wars, Minions, and Emojii.

I have included a black clock template for you as well.



There are corresponding time worksheets for your students to practice using their clocks as well.



Have fun teaching "telling time".