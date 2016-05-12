Clouds: These clouds cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while learning about the different types of clouds. These cootie catchers contain the following cloud types:

♦ Cumulus, Stratocumulus, Stratus, Nimbostratus, Cirrostratus, Cirrus, Cumulonimbus, Fog

These Clouds cootie catchers come in color and black & white, and also come with a version where students can add their own definitions. All of this totals 6 pages which has students identifying vocabulary terms about Photosynthesis (with pictures) based from the definition.


***** Do a search for my other Cootie Catchers in the folllowing topics: *****
Space Science:
♦ Comets, Meteors, & Asteroids
♦ Constellations
♦ Eclipses
♦ Life Cycles of Stars
♦ Moon Phases
♦ Planets
♦ Solar System and Space
♦ Clouds
♦ Earthquakes & Plate Tectonics
♦ Erosion
♦ Fossils
♦ Layers of the Atmosphere
♦ Layers of the Earth
♦ Landforms
♦ Natural Disasters
♦ Natural Resources
♦ Rock Cycle
♦ Rocks and Minerals
♦ Seasons
♦ Soil
♦ Volcanoes
♦ Water Cycle
♦ Weather

Life Science:
♦ Animal Adaptations
♦ Biomes
♦ Cell Organelles
♦ Classification and Taxonomy
♦ Ecosystems
♦ Evolution
♦ Food Web
♦ Habitats
♦ Human Body
♦ Life Cycles
♦ Photosynthesis
♦ Plants
♦ Six Kingdoms of Life

Physical Science:
♦ Atomic Structure
♦ Circuits
♦ Element Compound and Mixture
♦ Force and Motion
♦ Forms of Energy
♦ Light Energy
♦ Magnets
♦ Reflection and Refraction
♦ Scientific Method
♦ Simple Machines
♦ Sound Energy
♦ States of Matter
♦ Thermal Energy
♦ Waves

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Version-3.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: May 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 75 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 109 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 130 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades