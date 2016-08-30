120 Pages!!! Color by Number including Color by Adding Fractions, Multiplying Fractions, Rounding Decimals and Equivalent Fractions for 5th grade.



Everyone loves color by number! This is a bundle where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful pictures. Each printable is aligned with the Common Core standards for fifth grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these printables into your curriculum.



This bundle includes:

Color by Number

Color by Number #2

Back to School Color by Number

Halloween Color by Number (to be added)

Thanksgiving Color by Number(to be added)

Christmas Color by Number

Valentine's Day Color by Number

St. Patrick's Day Color by Number

Easter Color by Number

End of the Year Color by Number



If bought individually they would cost $50, so this bundle comes with a 25% discount!



Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each printable. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.



You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.



5.NBT.1 - Numbers and Operations in Base Ten

5.NBT.4

5.NBT.7

5.NF.1 - Numbers and Operations - Fractions



Skills reviewed:

Adding Decimals

Subtracting Decimals

Rounding to the nearest tenth and hundredth

Multiplicating Decimals

Equivalent Fractions



Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.



All graphics are original and created by myself.



