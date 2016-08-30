120 Pages!!! Color by Number including Color by Adding Fractions, Multiplying Fractions, Rounding Decimals and Equivalent Fractions for 5th grade.
Everyone loves color by number! This is a bundle where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful pictures. Each printable is aligned with the Common Core standards for fifth grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these printables into your curriculum.
This bundle includes:
Color by Number
Color by Number #2
Back to School Color by Number
Halloween Color by Number (to be added)
Thanksgiving Color by Number(to be added)
Christmas Color by Number
Valentine's Day Color by Number
St. Patrick's Day Color by Number
Easter Color by Number
End of the Year Color by Number
If bought individually they would cost $50, so this bundle comes with a 25% discount!
Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each printable. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.
You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.
5.NBT.1 - Numbers and Operations in Base Ten
5.NBT.4
5.NBT.7
5.NF.1 - Numbers and Operations - Fractions
Skills reviewed:
Adding Decimals
Subtracting Decimals
Rounding to the nearest tenth and hundredth
Multiplicating Decimals
Equivalent Fractions
Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
