Students work the equations on the handout. Then, they locate the answer on the answer sheet, and cut and
paste it to match up with the equation on the handout.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
perkiteacher
Math Football - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
Math Football The instructions are simple. Player 1 takes the problem sheet for player 1 plus the answer key for player 2. Player 2 takes the probl...
- (0)
- $6.49
perkiteacher
Math Mazes - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
Math Mazes Students will solve problems, following the path of correct answers to the finish. Includes 10 mazes with answer keys
- (0)
- $6.49
perkiteacher
Five Squares Game - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
Five Squares Game Colored pencils or crayons work best for this game. Player 1 takes the PLAYER 1 game sheet plus the answer key for PLAYER 2. Play...
- (0)
- $6.49
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
A self-contained game to be played in pairs. Use to revise reading coordinates on a grid. Best played once coordinates have already been introduced...
- (79)
- $4.93
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
kmbheck
Transformation of graphs
Recommended by TES Panel. An investigation which allows the learners to find the rules for transformations plus some example questions. PLEASE REVI...
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
brodieburton
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
My once a year card sort! These are written already in order so either: a) Cut them out yourself (groan) OR b) Just give them to the kids and get t...
- (1)
- FREE
whistleandsums
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
Inspired by aap03102 and his excellent relays https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/maths-relay-races-problem-solving-puzzles-6064073 I created thi...
- (1)
- FREE
brodieburton
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
I give this to the students (printed in A4 or A5 depending on how much room they need) at the end of the lesson to assess an overview of the lesson...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Quadratic Sequences 1 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity requires students spot the pattern in a quadratic sequence and then work out the next two terms. Click -->https://tes.com/.../Trea...
- (4)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Expanding Double Brackets 1 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity is a fun way to help students reinforce their skills in multiplying two brackets. Click-->https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunts for T...
- (3)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Factorising Quadratics (Treasure Hunt)
This activity is a fun way to help students reinforce their skills in factorising quadratics. Click -->https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunts for Tr...
- (5)
- FREE